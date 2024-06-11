Spirit of British Columbia out of service for repairs

Photo: . The Spirit of British Columbia. DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST

The Coastal Renaissance is filling in this week for the Spirit of British Columbia, which has gone into dry dock in Esquimalt for repairs.

The Spirit of British Columbia, which last sailed on Sunday, is scheduled to be back in service Saturday on its regular Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen run.

Repairs are being carried out over five days on the vessel’s stern-tube seal and bow-thruster blade seals, B.C. Ferries spokesperson Liza Yuzda said Tuesday.

The problem was caught early and B.C. Ferries scheduled repairs quickly to prevent potential disruptions during the peak season, Yuzda said, who noted docking and undocking typically take a day each, and the vessel will be tested while it is at the dock and in sea trials.

“It’s similar to an oil leak in your car, which can typically be fixed in a day,” Yuzda said.

No cost estimate is available yet.

The Spirit of British Columbia was most recently in refit in February and its previous dry-docking was in February 2023.

Built in 1993, the 548-foot-long ferry was converted in 2018 to run on liquefied natural gas. It can carry 2,100 passengers and crew and 358 cars.

Yuzda said the situation underscores the value of having additional vessels to ensure travel plans aren’t disrupted.

The Coastal Renaissance serves as B.C. Ferries’ relief vessel on the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route and on the Duke Point-Tsawwassen run during annual refits or for unscheduled requirements.

On June 20, the Coastal Renaissance will replace the Queen of Alberni on the Duke Point-Tsawwassen route.