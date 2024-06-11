Man killed when vehicle hits bridge barricades

Photo: File photo

A man from Salmo has died in a single-vehicle crash near the community.

According to the RCMP, officers responded to a report of a crash near a bridge at Second Relief Road on June 8 at approximately 10:40 p.m. It appears the driver had lost control and the vehicle struck the bridge’s barricades.

“Sadly, the driver, a 43-year-old man from Salmo, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” confirmed Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson.

RCMP, along with the BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to contact the Salmo RCMP at (250) 357-2212.



