VPD arrest five, seize drugs, in Quebec gang investigation

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver.

Vancouver police have arrested five men, and recovered more than 24 kilograms of illicit drugs, after a lengthy investigation into a gang originally from Quebec.

A statement from the department says members of the gang known as Zone 43 established operations in Vancouver and were the focus of a 14-month investigation by its organized crime section.

The statement says investigators served five search warrants in May — three in Vancouver and two in Burnaby.

It says police recovered a large amount of drugs, including seven kilograms of fentanyl, 11 kilograms of cocaine and two kilograms of methamphetamine.

Investigators also seized two handguns and more than $150,000 in cash.

Police say the five men who were arrested, and others identified in the investigation, will face "numerous drug and criminal charges" when the investigation is complete.