North Vancouver crews rescue cliff jumper from Lynn Canyon

Photo: . A District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services member assists a cliff jumper out of North Vancouver's Lynn Canyon, June 9, 2024. | @DNVFRS/X

Creek rescue season has arrived in Lynn Canyon.

District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services members were called to the creek below the Twin Falls Bridge around 5:15 p.m. Sunday when a cliff jumper found himself unable to get out of the canyon.

“He wasn’t familiar with the area,” said assistant fire chief Scott Ferguson. “And his friends who were up on the bridge made the right decision and just told him to stay where he was and then call 911.”

Ferguson made the call to conduct a rope rescue, lowering a DNV Fire member down about 20 metres to the canyon below. There, they secured the subject in a harness and the rest of the rope team at the top pulled them back up to safety.

The man, who was in his 30s, was hypothermic and his feet were sore from attempting to climb out on the rocks, but that was the extent of the injuries, Ferguson said. The pools and creek at the bottom of Lynn Canyon have been the site of many drownings and more serious injuries over the years.

As the weather warms up, Ferguson said he expects more people will come looking for a place to cool off. Having some local knowledge is key to getting back out safely, Fergusson said.

“We just ask that people make sure that they know the waterway that they’re going into. Do some research beforehand. Talk to the District of North Vancouver Park Rangers. They’re a great resource for information on safe places to swim in the area,” he said.