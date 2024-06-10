Gibsons introduces smoke bylaw to regulate indoor burning

Photo: Pexels.

Where there’s smoke, there’ll soon be a bylaw.

Gibsons is introducing a new bylaw to regulate indoor burning, something that’s currently unrestricted and unregulated within the town and which has been a source of consternation for residents and a headache for bylaw enforcement.

The new bylaw, which passed three readings at a June 4 council meeting, prohibits the burning of materials that create “noxious odour or heavy smoke” within the town.

“I’m really happy to see this given concerns that we’ve heard over years and years,” said Mayor Silas White. “It’s caused our bylaw enforcement officer a lot of work and grief too.”

The town is not coming for residents’ wood stoves, White was sure to state. “If that’s what we wanted, that’s what we would actually say.

“The point is really to capture those excessive incidents.”

Both the staff report and council comments highlighted that this is not a widespread issue in the town but rather there are a couple of properties that generate “multiple” public complaints regarding odour and amount of smoke emitted. Where there’s no bylaw, there’s no means of enforcement.

Coun. David Croal asked whether they needed to specify that this included residential and commercial properties, staff clarified that the bylaw applies to all indoor chimneys and smokestacks.

Also introduced is a $400 fine per day of contravention, though council members commented they would like to see that higher.

“Frankly it’s about time,” said Coun. Annemarie De Andrade, who commented on the dangers of burning some substances, like plastic.

The bylaw now needs to pass adoption.