Harbour Air float plane crashes in Coal Harbour

Photo: CTV News Boats are seen surrounding a pile of wreckage from the seawall on Saturday, June 8.

A float plane has crashed in Vancouver harbour Saturday afternoon.

CTV News Vancouver is reporting that a Harbour Air float plane has crashed in Coal Harbour, colliding with a recreational boat.

Images from the scene show boats in the harbour converging on an area in the water in Burrard Inlet off of Stanley Park.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria received a call just before 1 p.m. Saturday about an incident with a floatplane.

CTV News Vancouver's Abigail Turner saw the plane hit the water but also witnessed two people standing on the wing after the crash, as the plane sank into harbour.

"All passengers on board the Harbour Air float plane and the recreational boat were reported safe ashore," the Port of Vancouver said in an email to CTV.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria handles search and rescue missions involving the Canadian Coast Guard in B.C., confirmed everyone aboard the boat and plane has been accounted for.

The federal Transportation Safety Board has now taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver