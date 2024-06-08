Controlled burn scheduled north of Kootenay Lake next week

Photo: BCWS - file photo

Fire crews will be conducting a controlled burn in the Kootenays next week, north of the Kaslo area.

In a press release, the BC Wildfire Service says their crews will be conducting the 23-hectare burn on Meadow Mountain, at the north end of Kootenay Lake, as early as June 11. But the exact timing of the burn will depend on weather and site conditions.

Residents of Lardeau, Cooper Creek, Meadow Creek, Argenta and Johnsons Landing, and those driving along Highway 31 and the Duncan FSR, may see smoke in the area next week.

“Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable to achieve objectives and allow for smoke dispersal, though smoke may linger in the following days, particularly the morning after burn operations. Despite all precautions to manage it, unintended smoke impacts are possible after any burn,” the BCWS says.

The key goals of the controlled burn are to:

Reduce build-up of dead and combustible material

Prepare the site for replanting

Reduce future risk of catastrophic wildfires

"Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems," BCWS says. "The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with land managers to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of prescribed burns), to help reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities."