B.C. mountaineers missing eight days as drone footage being analyzed

Photo: North Shore Rescue. Atwell Peak on June 6 during the search for a group of missing mountaineers.

Search and rescue members will be busy over the next several days analyzing drone video footage for any sign of three missing mountaineers.

Aircraft will not be flying over Garibaldi Provincial Park on Saturday.

Three people went on a mountaineering trip to Atwell Peak but never returned back down on May 31. A family member reported them missing and the search for them began.

Squamish Search and Rescue, Whistler Search and Rescue, North Shore Rescue and RCMP have been searching for the trio but there has been no sign or word from the group.

Drones, avalanche dogs, helicopters, RECCO detector and local mountain guides have all helped in the search to try and find them.

Squamish SAR manager B.J. Chute says the air and ground search will be paused pending a review of all the footage and conditions.

During the video footage analysis, SAR members will be searching for clues of the individuals including clothing, tracks and signs.

Chute is telling people to 'stay away' from Atwell Peak.

RCMP is also continuing to urge people to avoid entering the area of Garibaldi Mountain and Atwell Peak this weekend.