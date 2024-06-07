Man awaits sentence for Burnaby crash that killed 2 teens

Photo: . A memorial on 10th Avenue near Sixth Street paid tribute to Samir Ali, 18, and Yasbirat Ytatek, 17, who were killed in a crash in July 2022.

A man who killed two teens in a crash on the Burnaby-New Westminster border two years ago should spend five-and-a-half years in prison, lawyers told a judge at his sentencing Friday.

Cory Robert Brown, 27, pleaded guilty in Vancouver provincial court to two counts of criminal negligence causing death in relation to the deadly crash on July 26, 2022, that killed Samir Oliyad Suleiman Ali, 18, and Yasbirat Mesfin Ytatek, 17.

At about 11 p.m. that night, a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer driving an unmarked vehicle tried to pull over a white Nissan Altima driving “erratically,” according to agreed facts presented by Crown prosecutor Thomas Cullen.

But Brown, driving the vehicle, didn’t pull over.

“Had he done so, we wouldn’t be here today,” Cullen said. “Instead, he turned onto 10th Avenue and increased his speed.”

Moments later, the Altima slammed into a Toyota Yaris occupied by Ytatek and Ali, causing “catastrophic injuries.”

Both teens died in hospital.

Black box data showed the Altima reached speeds of 165 km/h before the crash.

Ali and Ytatek had been returning from a soccer practice when their vehicle was hit.

Both were beloved members of the Ethiopian community.

Cullen read statements from the families of the teens expressing their anguish over the loss of their sons.

Ytatek’s family described him as an “outstanding athlete” on track for scholarships and a leader who embraced his traditional roles in school, family, community and church.

“We came to Canada after leaving a conflict zone. For a while we enjoyed the peace that Canada offered – then our eldest son was killed for no reason,” the family’s statement said.

Ytatek, a Burnaby resident, was preparing to enter Grade 12 at Byrne Creek Community School.

“Losing such an incredible son has left our whole family with a deep, emotional scar we must cope with for the rest of our lives.”

Ali’s family said they are “consumed with grief” after the death of their son.

They noted Ali was “so family-oriented” he would contribute $1,000 from his paychecks to the family to help with groceries and bills and sent $200 a month to his grandparents in Ethiopia.

He had just graduated from high school with honours and was set to begin studies at UBC on a full scholarship.

“Samir was more than just a son and brother; he was a mentor and role model. He had dreams of bettering not only our lives, but also those of our community,” his father said in a letter read out in court.

At the time of the crash, Brown hadn’t had a valid driver’s licence for seven years and was banned from driving.

And, after the deadly collision, he racked up more charges for dangerous driving and driving while disqualified, breaching bail, and possessing a prohibited weapon, a stun gun.

In a joint sentencing submission, Cullen and defence lawyer Casey St. Germain called for a total prison sentence of five-and-a-half-years for all charges and a 10-year driving ban.

Cullen noted Brown’s flight from police, his driving suspension at the time of the crash and the impact of the crash on the families.

“It’s difficult to imagine an outcome more tragic resulting from the choices Mr. Brown made,” Cullen told the court.

“They were expected home by large, close-knit families who loved them dearly. They never arrived.”

St. Germain said the suffering caused by Brown’s “poor judgment” is something he can never make right.

“And, frankly, he will have to live with that for the rest of his life, knowing that these families will never truly recover from what has taken place.”

She said the sentence would take into account Brown’s Indigenous background and the traumatic circumstances of his childhood and youth.

B.C. provincial court Judge Patricia Bond is expected to deliver her sentencing decision on Friday, June 14.