BC man draws police emergency response team twice this week after assault arrest

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C.

Police say a man whose actions prompted two calls to the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team this week will now stay in custody until a bail hearing on Monday.

A statement from Surrey RCMP says officers responded to a 911 hang-up call on Monday from a home where a man had barricade himself inside.

They say the emergency response team arrested the man just over four hours later, and he was charged with assault the next day.

The man was released with orders from the court not to contact the victim, with whom police say they had discussed a "safety plan."

The Mounties say they were following up with the victim on Wednesday when they learned that the suspect was breaching the court-ordered conditions.

They say the man was arrested again but re-released on Thursday, only to breach his conditions that same afternoon in another incident that required the emergency response team to take him into custody, where he remains.

Police didn't provide details about the victim, but their statement says they take reports of intimate partner violence seriously, and have a dedicated investigative team.