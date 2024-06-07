Police in Surrey, B.C., arrest four just hours after shooting death

Photo: The Canadian Press The B.C. RCMP Divisional Headquarters is seen, in Surrey, B.C.

Police have announced the arrests of four suspects just hours after a man was shot dead in Surrey, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says quick co-ordination between Surrey RCMP, Air 1 and the Lower Mainland's emergency response team led to the arrests.

Police were called Friday morning to a residential area in south Surrey where they found a 29-year-old man dead.

They say in a news release that a short time later, a report came in of a vehicle fire not far from the scene and the officers' quick co-ordination led to the arrests.

Police say the initial evidence suggests the shooting was targeted.

Investigators say they've identified the victim but won't be releasing his name until his family has been notified.