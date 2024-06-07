Search mountaineers missing for seven days in Garibaldi Park

Photo: Squamish Search and Rescue No 'clues' were found during an aerial search over Atwell Peak on June 6 2024.

Three people who went on a mountaineering trip in Garibaldi Provincial Park have now been missing for seven days.

Glacier Media has confirmed the search will continue with a drone on Friday.

Members from Squamish Search and Rescue, Whistler Search and Rescue and North Shore Rescue conducted an aerial search over Atwell Peak on Thursday.

Video footage from a drone flight over the search area was obtained and ground crews were able to search the same route the climbers took.

SAR members are conducting an analysis of the drone footage on Friday.

Warm temperatures in the park created a high avalanche risk and hazardous conditions for search and rescue members. The search was paused just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

RCMP says conditions will be reassessed on Friday and the search is ‘anticipated to resume’.