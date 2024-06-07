Search for mountaineers missing for seven days in Garibaldi Park continues

UPDATE 1:16 p.m.

The search for three missing mountaineers who vanished seven days ago continues with a drone on Friday.

Squamish Search and Rescue will focus on collecting video footage of Atwell Peak in hopes of clues for the missing people who climbed to the mountain top on May 31.

SAR manager B.J. Chute tells the Squamish Chief that a drone will be flying during the afternoon.

It will take ‘several days’ days for crews to analyze the footage from the drone.

Squamish Search and Rescue, Whistler Search and Rescue, North Shore Rescue and RCMP have been searching for the trio but there has been no sign or word from the group.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly sunny conditions with a high of 26 C in Squamish on June 7. More warm weather coming on Saturday and Sunday.

There are avalanches in the search area and warming temperatures creates hazardous conditions that SAR members cannot operate in.

Photo: Squamish Search and Rescue No 'clues' were found during an aerial search over Atwell Peak on June 6 2024.

ORIGINAL 10:09 a.m.

Three people who went on a mountaineering trip in Garibaldi Provincial Park have now been missing for seven days.

Glacier Media has confirmed the search will continue with a drone on Friday.

Members from Squamish Search and Rescue, Whistler Search and Rescue and North Shore Rescue conducted an aerial search over Atwell Peak on Thursday.

Video footage from a drone flight over the search area was obtained and ground crews were able to search the same route the climbers took.

SAR members are conducting an analysis of the drone footage on Friday.

Warm temperatures in the park created a high avalanche risk and hazardous conditions for search and rescue members. The search was paused just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

RCMP says conditions will be reassessed on Friday and the search is ‘anticipated to resume’.