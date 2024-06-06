Driver in critical condition after 'unknown object' flies through windshield in Burnaby

Photo: DriveBC

A driver is in critical condition after being struck by an unknown object while driving on Highway 1 in Burnaby Thursday.

Police got a call shortly before 11:30 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash near the Grandview exit, according to BC Highway Patrol spokesperson Cpl. Melissa Jongema.

"An unknown object went through the windshield of a white sedan and seriously injured the driver," she said.

The westbound HOV lane has been shut down as BC Highway Patrol investigates.

Jongema said investigators found a rock in the area but haven't determined whether it was the object that struck the car.

The source of the object also remains unknown.

"Nobody has reported seeing it from an overpass," Jongema said. "We're still investigating to see if it may have come from another vehicle. Sometimes things are just bouncing on the road."

Investigators are still in the process of taking witness statements and looking for dashcam video in an effort to piece together what happened, according to Jongema.

"Most people were just focused on the car because it just kept going after the driver was hit," she said.

Anyone with information about the incident or dashcam video is asked to call BC Highway Patrol at 604-526-9744.