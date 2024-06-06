B.C.'s names single minister as point of contact for restaurant industry

Photo: BCRFA

B.C.'s restaurant industry is hopeful that a decision by the BC Government to designate a single minister as a “point of contact” for the sector is a sign the government wants to provide meaningful help for the struggling industry.

On Thursday, the province announced that Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Sport Lana Popham will now be the go-to person for B.C.'s restaurant and hospitality sector, to communicate their concerns with.

“It can be very difficult to arrive at real, meaningful change when we’re having to speak with four different ministries just to get one policy changed,” said Mark von Schellwitz, Restaurants Canada Vice President for Western Canada.

“While there is still a lot of work ahead of us, we appreciate the government signalling a desire to work collaboratively with the restaurant sector and we’re looking forward to turning that energy into long-lasting change.”

Restaurants across the country have faced significant challenges in recent years, during the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, followed by increased operating costs and rents.

“Restaurants are such an important part of the fabric of our communities and our local economies, and we know the last few years have been tough on the industry,” said Popham, in a press release.

“I am excited to be the point person into government for the BC Restaurants & Foodservices Association and Restaurants Canada to make it easier for the industry to access the support it needs.”