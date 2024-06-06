Vancouver mayor grieves stabbing death of 32-year-old chef near Chinatown

Photo: The Canadian Press Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim has issued a statement saying police are working tirelessly to find the person responsible for a fatal stabbing near the city's Chinatown early Wednesday.

Sim says the city is grieving the loss of 32-year-old Wataru Kakiuchi, a talented chef in a Yaletown Japanese restaurant.

Sim says the killing was a senseless act of violence that has left the city in shock and mourning.

Vancouver police say Kakiuchi was found injured at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning but died before he could be taken to hospital.

Kakiuchi lived in nearby Burnaby.

Sim's statement says that on behalf of the city, he extends his deepest condolences to Kakiuchi's family, friends and colleagues.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of all who live, work, and play in our city is our top priority. We're working closely with the VPD and our community partners to strengthen safety measures across Vancouver, making our community a friendlier and safer place for all."