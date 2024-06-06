Search for missing B.C. mountaineers in Garibaldi Park enters sixth day

Photo: .

An aerial search for three missing climbers continues early Thursday morning in Squamish.

The trio of experienced mountaineers vanished on May 31 after summitting Atwell Peak in Garibaldi Provincial Park. The group did not return back down on Friday and were reported missing by a family member to RCMP.

Squamish Search and Rescue was able to conduct an aerial search over the lower elevations of the mountain on Wednesday, but cloudy weather stopped them from being able to search higher up.

SAR manager B.J. Chute expects aircraft to fly over Garibaldi Park shortly after sunrise.

Temperatures in Squamish are set to reach highs of 23 degrees on Thursday, which has the potential to create volatile avalanche conditions at higher elevations making ground searches not safe.

Chute is hopeful though that there will be clear skies and the aircraft will be able to reach higher elevations of Atwell Peak.

Atwell Peak is 2,655 metres in elevation and is considered one of the steeper and more inaccessible peaks in Garibaldi Provincial Park.

Less than a handful of people reach the peak every year and mountaineers often climb when there is snow for better grip and footing.

Family members and many friends gathered at the search and rescue command centre on Wednesday waiting for news of their loved ones. Family members were flown over the search area by crews in a helicopter.

Glacier Media is respecting the families’ wishes for privacy and will not release the identity of the individuals.