Council of Forest Ministers unveil new wildfire strategy

Photo: Contributed McDougall Creek wildfire, Aug. 17, 2023.

The Canadian Council of Forest Ministers have unveiled a new four-point strategy aimed at educating the public on the threat of wildfires and expanding investments in wildfire prevention and mitigation.

The announcement came following two days of meetings involving forest ministers from all provinces and territories in Cranbrook.

BC Forest Minister Bruce Ralston told a news conference Wednesday afternoon the strategy features four pillars, including:

Raising awareness of a whole of society approach to wildfire.To get Canadians to think about wildfire and act

Strengthen First Nation partnerships

Increase knowledge and understanding of wildfires and using technology for early detection of fires.

Expand investments in prevention and mitigation, in particular the FireSmart program

“We have the support of all the provinces and territories,” said Ralston.

“Representatives at every level of government understand people are concerned, anxious and want to know that their future is protected and this is the intent of this strategy and the intent of our government and of the federal government.

The federal minister of Natural Resources Canada Jonathan Wilkinson which includes forests adds specific targets have been identified within the strategy.

“A percentage of people actually aware of these issues, percentage of people that have taken action to make sure their homes are prepared, the percentage of communities that actually have developed a detailed plan with respect to fire prevention,” says Wilkinson.

“Those are milestones each jurisdiction will have to work its way towards. Canadians whether they live in Saskatchewan, Newfoundland/Labrador or British Columbia are going to be able to hold their governments accountable for the progress that is made over the coming years.”

Wilkinson says the strategy was agreed upon collaboratively as the most important things that need to be done now and in the future.

Ralston says the Province of B.C. spent $1 billion on fighting wildfires last year while the insurance industry is on the hook for about another $700 million in meeting claims.

“There is room within those budgets and within the framework of the money available to expand prevention…FireSmarting communities,” says Ralston.

“What we want to see is more awareness of those options and more funding for those options.”

Looking toward the 2024 wildfire season, Ralston says B.C. is ready to respond to what is expected to be another challenging wildfire season.

“We have taken the lessons from last season and improved. We have more equipment available, we have recruited more firefighters, we have advanced the existence and usage of early detection equipment, we have sharpened up our plans for evacuation should they become necessary.

“There is always the unexpected in any crisis but I am convinced having been briefed and talked to many of the people involved in BC Wildfire Service and the Ministry of Emergency Management that we are ready for what the season may bring.”

While the focus on mitigation was around FireSmart initiatives, there was no mention of other mitigation ideas outlined during a three-day symposium on wildfires hosted by UBC and UBC Okanagan over the past three days which included calls for a change to forest management practices.