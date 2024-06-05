Wheelman in drive-by shooting to remain in halfway house

Photo: RCMP handout photo. The three men arrested after shots were fired on Oct. 8, 2020 were (from left) Bradley Andre Ouelette, Eric Vern West and Kenneth Ricardo Munroe.

A man doing federal time for leading police on a wild chase following a bout of drive-by gunplay will have to wait awhile yet before knowing if he can serve the rest of his sentence in his home community.

In a decision issued May 17, a parole board panel member determined that Eric Vern West should remain in a halfway house for four more months while a more detailed plan for release into his home community has been worked out.

The community's chief and band council are supportive of his return, the panelist acknowledged.

"However, specific living arrangements have not yet been identified and arrangements for counselling support and supervision have not been confirmed," the decision reads.

"Caution is being exercised in this regard given the fact that many of your violent offences occurred in your home community and victims of these offences still live there. A cautious approach to release is further merited by your lengthy and serious criminal history which has included much violent behaviour."

In December 2022, West, 43, was sentenced to a further two years two months and 15 days for his role in the Oct. 8, 2020 incident in which he acted as the "wheelman" during a drive-by shooting at the home of a well-known figure in the city's drug trade.

The home in the 200 block of Bellos Street had been the target of previous shots-fired incidents over the span of two weeks for which no arrests have been made. But this time, neighbours, who had been on high alert, quickly contacted RCMP upon hearing the gunfire.

When an RCMP officer spotted the vehicle at 5th Avenue and Ospika Boulevard, West hit the gas pedal and wove the car in and out of traffic as he raced along Fifth. He then turned onto Central Street, nearly sideswiping several vehicles, then headed south and through a red light at 10th Avenue where he turned east.

The officer became lost in the traffic and another RCMP officer took over the pursuit which continued along 10th until West crashed into the front yard of a 2300-block McBride Crescent home. The three got out of the car and one of two co-accused fired off a round at the RCMP cruiser, then dropped the shotgun and ran.

All three were quickly apprehended. West was found underneath the deck of a nearby home.

In February 2022, Bradley Andre Ouelette was sentenced to a further six years in prison. That same month, Kenneth Ricardo Munroe was sentenced to a further 3 1/2 years.

In January, West was released on day parole to participate in a residential substance abuse treatment program. In March, he was transferred to a community residential facility, more commonly known as a halfway house, in the Northern Interior.

Remaining at the facility will also allow West to complete the programs currently offered, the decision says.

"These programs will further strengthen your release prevention skills and help you build a support network."

West will still have leave privileges.

- In a separate decision, issued May 21, Munroe was ordered to remain in a halfway house for at least seven more months to give him time to complete a substance abuse treatment program.