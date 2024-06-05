Helicopters set to fly over Garibaldi Park for missing B.C. mountaineers

Photo: Courtesy of Silvapark Films.. At least three helicopters will take off Wednesday if the weather cooperates, The Squamish Chief has confirmed.

The search for three missing people who went mountaineering in Garibaldi Provincial Park continues on Wednesday with three aircraft hoping to get above the search area.

A low cloud ceiling and high avalanche risk grounded the search for three days.

Squamish Search and Rescue tried to search by air, drone and on foot with local mountain guides, but could not access the area as it was deemed too unsafe.

The three individuals, who RCMP are not identifying, set out to climb Atwell Peak on Friday, May 31. The climb is one of the steeper and more inaccessible peaks in Garibaldi Provincial Park.

A family member contacted police after the group did not return on Friday. Their last known location is believed to be Atwell Peak.

Search and rescue members are busy Wednesday morning preparing for the search to resume in the afternoon.

The Squamish Chief has confirmed there will be a Whistler Blackcomb helicopter, an RCMP helicopter and the North Shore Rescue RECCO helicopter.

Weather will still dictate Wednesday's search but SAR manager B.J. Chute is "hopeful" Mother Nature will cooperate and they will be able to take off.

RCMP and SAR are asking people to stay out of Garibaldi Mountain and Atwell Peak so search and rescue operations are not hindered.

Wednesday marks day five of the search to locate the three mountaineers.