Northern B.C. Tourism Summit returns after five-year hiatus

Photo: Michael Stanyer/ Tourism Prince George. A view of the downtown Prince George skyline.

The Northern BC Tourism Summit is coming back this fall for the first time since 2019 and registration is now open.

The Summit takes place Oct. 22-24, 2024 at the Ramada Plaza in Prince George, states a press release.

The summit brings together industry experts, travel enthusiasts, and local businesses to discuss the latest trends, strategies, and opportunities in Northern B.C.'s tourism sector.



The sector has taken continual hits from natural disasters and global pandemics to economic pressures and this year is an opportunity to come back together and plot the road forward, states the release.