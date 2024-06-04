Woman attempts to use hair extension as 'nun-chuck' against Kootenay RCMP officer

Photo: Jakob Cotton on Unsplash

Police in the Kootenays had to face down a belligerent woman armed with a “hairy nun-chuck” last week during an impaired driving investigation.

RCMP say they were called on May 28 at 5 p.m. to a single vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Green Road, in Fruitvale.

Witnesses alleged a Nelson woman, 28, driving a black truck crashed into a cement barricade and ended up down a wooded embankment. The driver refused treatment from paramedics.

Attending officers suspected the woman was drunk and demanded a breath sample. The driver refused, spat on the officer and threw the breathalyzer at him “while uttering threats,” said the RCMP release.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Trail RCMP detachment.

Once in cells, the woman is alleged to have removed one of her hair extensions off her head to be used “as a improvised hairy nun-chuck against an officer.”

“Officers prevented her from taking this action,” said the RCMP release, explaining the woman was held in cells until sober and handed a 90-day driving ban.

A criminal investigation remains open.

“It was definitely a hair-ried experience for the officers who had to manage this woman,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in a news release titled "Wig out ends in bad hair day"

“Trail RCMP will be continuing to target impaired drivers in an effort to keep our roads safe.”

--

In another drunk driving case in the region, RCMP an officer was conducting routine patrol on May 31 at 8:20 p.m. when a driver was seen traveling on the wrong side of the highway in the the 1300 block of Highway 3B, in Warfield.

The driver, a 47-year-old Rossland man, was detained at the roadside.

The man failed a breath sample and was given an immediate 90-day driving ban. His vehicle was impounded for 30 days.