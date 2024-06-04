Mountaineers still missing in B.C. after four days, foul weather

Three people who went mountaineering in Garibaldi Provincial Park have been missing for four days.

Squamish Search and Rescue made significant attempts to gain access to Atwell Peak by air, foot and drone but were unsuccessful due to dangerous avalanche conditions and wintry weather.

A family member reported the trio missing after they were due to return from summiting Atwell Peak on May 31.

Squamish SAR manager B.J. Chute believes the missing group is experienced and took all the right gear to complete the climb.

"This is not a simple day hike by any stretch,” says Chute.

Glacier Media is expecting an update on the search efforts later Tuesday.

Less than five people each year are believed to climb 2,655 metres to Atwell Peak. It's known as one of the steeper and more inaccessible peaks in Garibaldi Provincial Park.

A local Squamish ski guide who summited Atwell Peak in February explains how it is a "relatively uncommonly" climbed summit and people tend to attempt it during winter months when there is snow on the ground.

RCMP is not releasing the names of the three individuals.

Self-rescue plan a necessity

A heavy rainfall warning had been in place for the region since Sunday and ended Tuesday morning. Environment Canada had called for 40 to 50 millimetres of heavy rain. At higher elevations, heavy snow continues to fall during the morning on Tuesday.

The freezing level in Garibaldi Provincial Park is at 1,600 metres elevation on Tuesday.

SAR members are on standby for a break in the weather to get a visual of the area.

“We won’t send out rescue teams into areas of avalanche activity,” says Chute. "If we cannot see what's referred to as overhead hazard, if there's no way for us to see up to the areas in which we're crossing and the areas in which we're climbing, then we simply cannot send our rescue teams into that area.”

"It's just too reckless and too unsafe,” he says.

Local mountain guides were hired but called back after the area was deemed unsafe.

Chute is reminding people that it is still winter in the mountains and weather can slow down search efforts. People willing to go on these adventures need to have self-rescue plans. During this time of year and with foul weather, people are expected to be self-sufficient.

"911 cannot be your rescue plan," says Chute. "A ground-based search, particularly over a long period or a long distance, can be quite a timely event."