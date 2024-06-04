Father's Day fishing events planned for the B.C. Interior

Photo: Adam Harling

Family Fishing Weekend will mark 25 years of fishing on Father's Day this year.

A fishing celebration launched a quarter of a century ago is now drawing the children of early participants to enjoy the sport of fishing.

Celebrating a 25th anniversary this year, participation in the weekend-long series of events has grown to over 10,000 participants across the province.

Held from June 14 – 16 this month, Family Fishing Weekend features fishing events in 28 communities with three taking place in the Okanagan and surrounding area, including Peachland, Aspen Grove and Princeton.

During the weekend, licence requirements for both fresh and salt water fishing are waived to make the events accessible to as many people as possible.

“We now are seeing people who attended Family Fishing Weekend events as children bringing their own children to the events,” said Jessica Greinke, marketing and communications coordinator for the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC.

“It’s become an annual tradition for many families and a way to share a passion with the next generation. We have seen how attending events like these fosters a lifelong passion for angling and for the outdoors. We hope to see many more generations coming to Family Fishing Weekend.”

Family Fishing Weekend events offer a place for families to come together with other angling enthusiasts.

These events welcome both novice and experienced anglers with optional hands-on instruction, as well as loaner rods, reels and tackle.

Event activities include fishing clinics, fly-tying clinics, free rod and tackle loans and stream clean-up projects.

“We know families are still struggling with the added pressure of increasing costs. At the same time more and more families are looking to share experiences to celebrate the Dads in their lives," said Jenna Merth, Outreach Coordinator for the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC.

“For some it’s the beginning of a new tradition. For others it’s an opportunity to share a lifelong passion for angling with the next generation. Ultimately it’s a fun weekend that doesn’t have to be expensive.”

Family Fishing Weekend Events throughout the Okanagan:

Aspen Grove, West Pond, Kentucky Alleyne Park on June 16 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Princeton, Chain Lake on June 15 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Peachland, Peachland Heritage Park on June 15 from 8:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Full list of events and more information here.