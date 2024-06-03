'It's cold, wet and windy': 3 hikers spend night on B.C. mountain after getting stranded

Photo: Alanna Kelly. The Wedgemount Lake Hut on July 2, 2022.

Three people are currently stranded on a mountain in Garibaldi Park after getting stuck in wintry weather.

Police received a call from the trio on Sunday, after they got stuck on their way to Wedgemount Lake and still had cellphone service.

“I think it’s pretty self-evident they didn’t know what they were doing,” says Whistler SAR president Brad Sills. “Makes me wonder.”

The group was not able to make it to the Wedgemount Lake Hut and was told to hunker down for the night.

On Monday morning, Sills was alerted that the group was unable to travel out due to extremely slippery slopes and waist-deep fresh snow on the trail.

“They’re below the hut,” he says. “They’re in what we call the ‘headwall.’"

Even though it is June, it’s still winter in the mountains.

“You should be prepared for snowstorms and you should have full avalanche precautions with you,” says Sills.

Whistler SAR has four members hiking to locate the group and are getting closer to them as of 2 p.m. Monday. The members had a trained avalanche dog with them.

“It’s cold, wet and windy up there,” he says.

No one in the group is believed to have any injuries. The goal is to have them hike out with SAR. The hikers told police they had a tarp, sleeping bags and a heater.

“We took in more gear; if they’re not able to move, we’ll have to shelter in place until we can get an aircraft there,” says Sills.

May and June often have the "most serious" mountaineering avalanche incidents, according to Whistler SAR.

Live cameras from Whistler Blackcomb show snow at 1,850 metres. Wedgemount Lake is located at 1,861 metres in elevation.

Nearby, the search for three mountaineers who are missing from Atwell Peak has been grounded. A family member reported them missing last Friday after they didn't return from their climb.