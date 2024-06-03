236892
Armstrong residents busted with $42K in contraband tobacco

An Armstrong, B.C. pair was busted over the weekend in the Boundary region with a large load of illicit tobacco.

RCMP say an officer was conducting routine traffic enforcement Saturday on Highway 3 near Rock Creek when stopped a vehicle to check for valid driver’s license and registration.

The officer noticed tobacco packaging that did not bear the required tax stamp on its packaging, according to a police news release.

The vehicle was searched and about $42,000 worth of contraband tobacco was found along with a large quantity of Canadian currency.

The driver and passenger, both from Armstrong, face charges under the Excise Act, along with an additional charge relating to possession of a prohibited weapon.

“The proactive work carried out by this officer highlights the commitment our officers have to keeping our roads and communities safe,” said Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson.

