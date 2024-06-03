Fiery crash on Highway 22 leaves one dead, another injured

Photo: Glacier media



Castlegar RCMP says one person was killed and another injured in a crash that closed Highway 22 between Castlegar and Trail late last week.

On Friday, May 31 at approximately 5:55 a.m., police were notified of a collision in the Blueberry area involving a pickup truck and transport truck. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames. The highway was closed for hours while police investigated and the wreckage was cleared.

According to the RCMP, the 47-year old driver of the pickup truck, from Castlegar, died at the scene of the collision. The 60-year old driver of the transport trail, who is from Trail, was treated for injuries and then transported to hospital. The extend of their injuries was not disclosed.

The initial investigation suggests the northbound pickup unexpectedly crossed the centre line into the path of the semi, causing a head-on crash.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at (250) 365-7721.



