B.C. sets distance for drivers to steer clear of cyclists, scooter users, walkers

Photo: The Canadian Press Drivers in British Columbia now have to meet minimum distances between their vehicle and people walking or riding on provincial roads.

The new rules start Monday and require drivers to stay at least a metre away from vulnerable road users if the speed limit is up to 50 kilometres an hour, and a metre-and-a-half at speeds over that.

A statement from the Ministry of Transportation says vulnerable road users include pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, people on horses or in vehicles pulled by animals and those who use electric wheelchairs and scooters.

The statement says the measurements start from the furthest part of the vehicle, likely the mirror, to the furthest part of the road user or their equipment, such as a handlebar.

The ministry says police can issue tickets for violations under the new Motor Vehicle Act regulations.

Fines range from $109 and three penalty points, up to $2,000 and six months in jail for those who fail to maintain the minimum passing distances.