Search underway for missing climbers in Garibaldi Provincial Park, near Squamish

Photo: wikimedia commons

There is currently an ongoing search for missing climbers in the Sea to Sky Corridor.

Squamish RCMP say that on Friday evening, May 31, three mountaineers were reported as overdue, after not returning from climbing in Garibaldi Provincial Park, north of Squamish.

The park is popular with recreationists and is vast, covering 195,000 hectares with over 90 kilometres of established hiking trails.

A news release sent out Sunday afternoon, June 2, states local RCMP officers and Squamish Search and Rescue crews have been trying to locate the missing climbers.

"The search has been hampered by inclement weather conditions," reads the release.

The region is currently under an Environment Canada heavy rainfall warning that is in place from Sunday morning through tonight.

In addition to the inclement weather, there are “extreme avalanche conditions,” which rescue crews are also trying to navigate.

"RCMP and Search and Rescue personnel are continuing efforts to locate the missing climbers," the release states.

Despite spring conditions below the treeline, the website for the provincial park notes winter conditions remain within regions of the park year-round.

"Visitors should have appropriate equipment, experience, and training for winter travel. Microspikes, snowshoes, or backcountry skiing equipment are strongly recommended," the site reads. "Visitors should bring and know how to use an avalanche transceiver, probe, and shovel."

No further information is available at this time.