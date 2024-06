Photo: DriveBC

A vehicle incident on the Coquihalla south of Merritt has brought delays to the highway.

The northbound lane to Merritt on Highway 5 has been closed after an incident near Exit 228 at Coquihalla Lakes Road.

Drivers are told to expect delays.

The incident at Coquihalla Lakes Road prompted what appears to be a helicopter response as seen on the Drive BC highway webcam at "Portia."

Drive BC plans another update on the incident to be released at 4:00 p.m.