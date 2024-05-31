Vancouver police arrest 14 pro-Palestinian protesters after rail lines blocked

Photo: The Canadian Press Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Vancouver Police say they have arrested 14 people at a protest by pro-Palestinian demonstrators who were blocking rail lines in East Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police have arrested 14 people at a protest by pro-Palestinian demonstrators who were blocking rail lines in Vancouver on Friday.

Cst. Tania Visintin said protesters who were blocking the Canadian National Railway lines in East Vancouver refused multiple requests to move and some "became hostile" with officers.

She said in a statement that more than three hours after police were called, 14 protesters were arrested for mischief and obstruction at 2:30 p.m.

“Unlawful protests that block vital infrastructure put people's safety at risk,” said Visintin.

She said the police action was "to prevent a prolonged blockade" and also involved CN Police -- the railway's private police force -- and Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

The protesters had earlier issued a news release showing people on the tracks, saying they were demanding sanctions against Israel over its actions in Gaza.

Demonstrator Atiya Jaffar said police were aggressive and “violently arrested” people.

"I would say that the only people that were putting people's safety at risk there were the police," she said.

Jaffar said late Friday that she didn't know whether those arrested were still in custody.

Visintin said investigators would recommend charges to Crown counsel.

Police and protest organizers both said about 100 people were at the demonstration.

Jaffar said protestors participated “in a peaceful demonstration to disrupt business as usual because we are witnessing a genocide and business as usual cannot go on during a genocide.”

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 36,000 Palestinians, including both combatants and civilians, have been killed in Israel's military response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 people were taken hostage.