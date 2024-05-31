B.C. premier bids 'good riddance' to serial killer Robert Pickton who died following a prison assault

Photo: The Canadian Press Serial killer Robert Pickton has died after he was assaulted in prison earlier this month, Quebec Provincial Police say. Pickton appears on a video link to B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, B.C., in a Wednesday, May 25, 2005, courtroom sketch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Wolsack

UPDATE: 4:11 p.m.

B.C. Premier David Eby is saying “good riddance” to serial killer Robert Pickton who died on Friday, two weeks after being assaulted in prison.

In a statement, Eby said his first thought went out to the families of Pickton’s victims.

“For some, the death of this notorious serial killer may bring closure and for others it will reopen old wounds. It is a difficult day for anyone who lost someone they loved because of his cruelty and heinous crimes,” Eby said.

He noted Pickton preyed on the most vulnerable people in society, woman who had been cast aside as less than equal because of who they were.

“We are committed to recognizing the dignity of every person to avoid something like this ever happening again,” he said.

“Good riddance.”

Mike Farnworth, B.C.’s minister of public safety and solicitor general and Port Coquitlam MLA, said while this marks the end of a “heinous life,” the news has reopened old wounds for the families of the serial killer’s victims.

"We will continue to do everything we can to support the families of the victims in finding answers and justice for those they have lost,” Farnworth said.

Pickton, an inmate at Port-Cartier Institution in Quebec, was 74 when he died. It is said an investigation was underway into the May 19 prison assault that involved another inmate.

Correctional Service Canada said in a statement that Pickton's next-of-kin were notified of his death, as well as victims who registered to be told.

Pickton was convicted in 2007 of six counts of second-degree murder but is suspected of killing dozens of women who disappeared from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

He once bragged to an undercover officer that he had killed 49 women.

"We are mindful that this offender’s case has had a devastating impact on communities in British Columbia and across the country, including Indigenous peoples, victims and their families. Our thoughts are with them," the correctional service said.

Pickton had been serving a life sentence.

Pickton was found guilty of killing Sereena Abotsway, Mona Wilson, Andrea Joesbury, Brenda Ann Wolfe, Georgina Papin and Marnie Frey.

But the remains or DNA of 33 women were found on Pickton’s pig farm in Port Coquitlam.

Papin's sister, Cynthia Cardinal, said Pickton's death means she can finally move on from her sister's murder.

“This is gonna bring healing for, I won't say all families, I'll just say most of the families," she said.

"Because they didn't get their day in court, (that's) what I'm really sad about. But I'm also feeling really happy right now,” said Cardinal.

“I’m like — wow, finally. I can actually move on and heal and I can put this behind me."

Police began searching the Pickton farm more than 22 years ago in what would be a years-long investigation. Vancouver police were criticized for not taking the case seriously because many of the missing were sex workers or drug users.

ORIGINAL: 1:24 p.m.

Serial killer Robert Pickton has died after he was assaulted in prison earlier this month, Quebec provincial police and Correctional Service Canada say.

The correctional service says Pickton, an inmate at Port-Cartier Institution in Quebec, died on Friday at the age of 74.

It says in a statement that Pickton's next of kin have been notified as well as victims who had registered to be told.

It says an investigation is underway into the May 19 assault that involved another inmate.

Quebec provincial police spokesman Frédéric Deshaies says Pickton died "in the last few hours."

He says police continue to investigate the assault that led to Pickton's death, and the 51-year-old suspect is in custody.

Pickton was convicted of six counts of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after being charged with the murders of 26 women.

The remains and DNA of 33 women were found during a search of Pickton's pig farm in Port Coquitlam, B.C., though the killer had bragged about murdering a total of 49.

Pickton's confirmed victims were Sereena Abotsway, Marnie Frey, Andrea Joesbury, Georgina Papin, Mona Wilson and Brenda Ann Wolfe.

"We are mindful that this offender's case has had a devastating impact on communities in British Columbia and across the country, including Indigenous peoples, victims and their families," the correctional service said to CTV News Friday. "Our thoughts are with them."

