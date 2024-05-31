Police in Prince George seeking suspect in weekend stabbing

Photo: RCMP Prince George RCMP want to speak to this man.

Prince George RCMP are investigating a person of interest in a weekend stabbing.

On Saturday, May 25, police were called to a parking lot in the 1400-block of Ahbau Street for reports of multiple people fighting.

One man was located who had been stabbed several times, who was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was located nearby and arrested on an outstanding warrant, then later released without process.

One suspect remains outstanding. Police have released his image, in the hope that anyone who may know the man will step up.

"Police officers have identified a person of interest in this investigation, whose image was taken from the surveillance at a nearby business. We are requesting that anyone who recognizes the man in the photo contact an investigator by calling the Prince George RCMP non-emergency line. Investigators would like to speak with this individual as he may have information relating to this investigation," said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP.

Anyone with information can call the non-emergency line at 250-561-3300 or send an anonymous tip to Northern B.C. Crime Stoppers, quoting file number 2024-16775.