235777
237010
BC  

Forecasters warn B.C. to prepare for hot summer: forecast outlook

Prepare for a hot summer

The Canadian Press - | Story: 490168

Forecasters say British Columbia should prepare for hotter than normal temperatures in June.

An outlook from Environment Canada says the first week of June will be cooler than normal across most of B.C. but the rest of the month is likely to feature above-normal temperatures across the province.

The longer-term outlook for June to August says there is a high probability of above-normal temperatures across the B.C. Interior and "moderate probabilities" of near-normal temperatures on the coast.

June's outlook indicates a probability of below-normal precipitation across the B.C. Interior as the month unfolds.

The forecast says officials will only know about individual precipitation events in the days leading up to them.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, says people should prepare for the heat by identifying people in their family who are more at risk and know where they can go to cool down.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment

BigTun

LOL of course one of the weather propaganda arm of the regime is spreading more doom, gloom, and of course, lies. The Weather Network predicted a fairly average summer, with occasional warm spells (ie. normal). If you look at the overall, it's predicted to be an average summer... which... news flash... has hot weather! I know.. that's a shocker.

But I guess you can't run a scam if you aren't scaring everyone into paying you taxes on the weather.

JamesBilodeau

More fear mongering. Of course it will be hot. Alway is. The spring has been perfect so far the region but its still not good enough for the trudettes and greenies.


More BC News