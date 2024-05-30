FortisBC hits 50k electric vehicle charges in Southern Interior

Photo: FortisBC

Since their introduction in the Southern Interior six years ago, FortisBC's network of electric vehicle charging stations have surpassed a total of 50,000 charges.

In a press release Thursday, FortisBC announced the milestone from the 42 Direct Charge Fast Charging stations across 22 sites. These sites connect more than 1,000 kilometres of highway between Kelowna, Penticton, Osoyoos, Oliver, Beaverdell, Rock Creek, Greenwood, Christina Lake, Rossland, Nelson, Kaslo, Kootenay Bay, Trail, Castlegar, Salmo, Creston, New Denver, Naramata, Grand Forks, and Nakusp.

“As the largest energy provider in the province, we’re committed to providing our customers with the energy they need when and where they need it most, and the reliability of our charging network is supporting government efforts to encourage uptake of EVs and other forms of low-carbon transportation,” said Dawn Mehrer, FortisBC vice president of corporate services and technology

“As an energy solutions provider, we’re continuing to explore innovative ways to improve our EV charging network so that we can meet the growing needs of drivers in this region.”

Use of the vehicle charging network has been increasing in recent years, with drivers charging up their vehicles 38% more often in 2023 than in 2022.

“The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary greatly benefits from FortisBC’s network of fast EV charging stations along the Highway 3 corridor,” said Freya Phillips, senior energy specialist at the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

“As our low-carbon fleet project expands, now with 11 electric vehicles in operation, our team can travel across the region sustainably and efficiently without stress. This infrastructure also fully supports our residents, businesses, and tourists in their transition to electric vehicles, paving the way for a cleaner, greener future for all.”

The transportation sector is responsible for the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions in B.C., accounting for 41%.