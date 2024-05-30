BC NDP holds healthy lead in latest provincial poll

Photo: Angus Reid Institute

The BC NDP holds an 11% lead in a new provincial poll released Thursday.

The survey by the Angus Reid Institute sees the NDP leading with decided and leaning voters at 41%. They are trailed by the BC Conservatives (30%), BC United (16%) and the Greens (11%).

“A significant problem for BC Conservative leader John Rustad will be overcoming the ‘unknown’ factor,” says the poll results.

“When British Columbians are asked, unaided, to match an image of B.C.’s four main party leaders with the parties they lead, the majority (54%) cannot do so for Rustad.”

Premier David Eby, predictably, is the most known at 70%, followed by Kevin Falcon of the BC United (59%) and Green leader Sonia Furstenau (58%).

Looking regionally, Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island remain strong spots for the NDP, capturing nearly half the intended vote share.

“The B.C. Conservatives most likely region for significant gains in this election is the Interior and northern parts of the province,” says the poll.

The full results can be read here.

338Canada, which aggregates all recent polls, gives the BC NDP a 78% chance of winning the most seats.

The provincial election will be held on or before Oct. 19.