B.C. man to have jury trial in fatal Chinatown stabbing

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. Trial dates have been set for April 28-May 16, 2025 with jury selection April 24-25.

A Surrey man will have a B.C. Supreme Court jury trial in spring 2025 on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing of a man in Vancouver's Chinatown.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said Nikolai Sugak, 32, was found gravely injured near West Pender and Carrall streets shortly after midnight on Feb. 6, 2023.

Despite receiving emergency medical attention, Sugak died shortly after he was found.

Police believe Sugak was stabbed by a stranger in nearby Shanghai Alley before collapsing into the street. The death led to a five-week investigation.

One count of second-degree murder was laid against Jaal Routh Kueth.

He had a preliminary inquiry in April to determine if enough evidence existed to proceed to trial.

On May 29, trial dates were set for April 28-May 16, 2025 with jury selection April 24-25.

As Justice Heather MacNaughton approved the trial dates, Kueth repeatedly interrupted saying he was “sick and tired” of the length of time the case as well as an assault case in Surrey are taking.

Kueth first appeared on the charge in Vancouver Provincial Court on March 17, 2023 before Judge Jennifer Oulton.

Kueth was ordered detained "due to the nature of the charge."

VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said the violent offence caused significant concern about crime and public safety in the neighbourhood.