Snow and hail falls on Coquihalla Highway north of Merritt

Photo: DriveBC The Coquihalla Highway at Helmer Lake, between Merritt and Kamloops, Wednesday at 4 p.m.

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

Snow and heavy hail have been falling on the Coquihalla Highway Wednesday afternoon, specifically near the Helmer Lake interchange.

Earlier Wednesday, Environment Canada called for wet snow overnight on the Coquihalla and Allison Pass, but it appears the winter conditions have arrived early.

One motorist who passed through the area said the snow and hail covered about a five-kilometre section of the highway, while the rest of the highway was largely dry.

ORIGINAL: 3:22 p.m.

Snow could fall on some Interior mountain highways overnight.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Coquihalla and Allison Pass, calling for “trace wet snow” and reduced visibility at higher elevations.

“An upper trough of low pressure is continuing to bring a cool airmass to the southern interior,” Environment Canada says. “

"Snow levels are forecast to be near summit elevation tonight which could bring a mix of rain and snow with reduced visibilities at times.”

At the valley bottom, temperatures are expected to reach overnight lows of 6 C in Kelowna, with a risk of thunderstorms early this evening.