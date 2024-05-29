B.C. nurse suspended for fraud, time theft

Photo: Unsplash

B.C.’s College of Nurses and Midwives has suspended an Abbotsford nurse for four months after a finding that he committed fraud and time theft.

In a May 28 public notice, a college inquiry committee panel said nurse Jaston Dhaliwal was found to have practice issues between March and July 2023.

“More specifically, the registrant committed time theft for approximately 47 full-time shifts for which he received approximately $20,500 in monies for shifts that he did not work,” the notice said.

The panel said Dhaliwal has voluntarily agreed to practice limits, including the suspension and completing remedial work on topics covering professionalism. He will also complete a comprehensive ethics course.

“The agreement will remain in place for a minimum of 2.5 years of continuous nursing practice,” the panel said.

The college is currently one of 18 regulatory bodies empowered under the Health Professions Act to regulate health professions in B.C. It regulates the practice of four distinct professions: nursing, practical nursing, psychiatric nursing and midwifery.

Similar legislation in other self-regulated areas such as the legal and notary public professions also allows citizens to know about discipline issues in the public interest.

“The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” the college said.