Police move on pro-Palestinian protesters at University of B.C. campus

Photo: CTV News

Police have moved on pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver, with video on social media showing lines of officers advancing on demonstrators rallying at a main intersection.

Video posted shortly after 11 a.m. by an account associated with the protests shows dozens of uniformed officers walking down a main road on the campus.

The Instagram account called "People's University for Gaza at UBC" had earlier posted an update asking people to gather for a rally at the intersection at 11 a.m.

The person who picked up the University RCMP non-emergency line around midday directed media questions to the university.

A spokeswoman for the Vancouver Police Department says it was asked to go on "standby" but did not deploy any officers.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have been occupying a sports field on the campus since April 29, the first of three similar encampments to spring up in the province.