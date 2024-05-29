237933
Man serving second-degree murder sentence dies in B.C. prison

An inmate at a B.C. prison has died while serving a sentence for second-degree murder. 

Bradley Wade Koester was in custody at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford when he died on May 27. 

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says Koester was serving an indeterminate sentence, which started on April 26, 1984. 

"The inmate’s next of kin have been notified,” says assistant warden Tracey Cochrane. 

In an email, CSC told Glacier Media the death is not suspicious. 

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and CSC is reviewing the death. 

