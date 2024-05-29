Remains belong to woman, one of four people missing from Dawson Creek, B.C.: RCMP

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Police in northern British Columbia say human remains found along a river near the community of Dawson Creek this month belong to a woman who had been missing for nearly six months, one of four people to vanish from the area over the last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police in northern British Columbia say human remains found along a river near the community of Dawson Creek this month belong to a woman who went missing nearly six months ago, one of four people to vanish from the area over the last year.

RCMP say in a statement that the BC Coroners Service has identified the remains discovered along the Kiskatinaw River on May 18 as belonging to Renee Didier.

The Mounties say their North District Major Crime Unit is now investigating her death along with another case of unidentified remains discovered in April along a rural road outside the city of about 12,000 residents.

A police statement from the time of Didier's disappearance describes her as a 40-year-old Indigenous woman who also used the last name Supernant.

Her friends and family reported her missing a few days after the Mounties say she was last seen on video captured at a gas station in the early morning on Dec. 3.

Statements from Dawson Creek RCMP over the last year show Didier is among four people to go missing from the area since March 2023.

Police say another Indigenous woman, Darylyn Supernant, was reported missing in March 2023, while a 24-year-old man, Dave Daniel Domingo, disappeared last August, and Cole Hosack was last seen on New Year's Eve.

The statement appealing for information about Darylyn Supernant says she was 24 at the time she was last seen on March 15, 2023.

Late last August, RCMP issued a statement saying Domingo was missing after a "possible shooting" in the Rolla area, just outside Dawson Creek.

And in January, they issued an appeal for the public's help in finding Hosack, who was last seen leaving the Lonestar Nightlife bar in Dawson Creek on Dec. 31.

The statement said 24-year-old Hosack is not from Dawson Creek and he was set to leave for Medicine Hat, Alta., for a new job on Jan. 5.

Dawson Creek RCMP issued a statement last month saying officers had responded to a report of human remains found along 219 Road near Saskatoon Creek.

The BC Coroners Service and major crime investigators were looking into the death, they said. Authorities have not yet publicly identified who those remains belong to.

Dawson Creek is located about 400 kilometres northeast of Prince George.