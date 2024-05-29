B.C. Mustang driver must pay Telus $187K after hitting building

Photo: Rob Kruyt Telus has won damages after a B.C. driver hit one of its buildings

Canadian communications giant Telus has been awarded $186,952 in B.C. Supreme Court after a man drove a Mustang into one of its buildings.

Shortly after midnight on June 29, 2017, the Mustang driver jumped a curb and hit Telus’ central office in Houston, B.C., according to the May 27 decision from Justice Jasmin Ahmad. A wall was penetrated causing extensive damage to the building.

“Both the driver of the Mustang and the passenger fled the scene,” Ahmad said.

Telus applied to the court to recover building damage costs from AJ William Fuller, who it alleges was driving the Mustang.

Fuller denied liability for the accident. Legal proceedings were discontinued against Jacqueline Bowes, the registered owner of the Mustang.

Ahmad said police tracked down the owner of the vehicle who said Fuller was in possession of the vehicle at the time.

Fuller argued as no one had witnessed the impact, Telus could not prove who had been driving.

Ahmad found the fact the police officer knew Fuller to have driven the car in the past and that Bowes said he had the car at the time was enough to prove that Fuller was driving the Mustang.

"Telus need only to prove Mr. Fuller's involvement in the impact on the balance of probabilities," Ahmad said.

As such, the judge found Fuller liable for damages to the building.