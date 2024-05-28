Photo of stabbing suspect released by Surrey police

Photo: Surrey RCMP. are looking to identify the suspect in stabbing on May 26, 2024.

Police in Surrey have released a photo of a suspect after a woman was stabbed in public.

The woman was allegedly assaulted with a weapon just after 7 a.m. on May 26 in the 10200-block of City Parkway in Surrey.

Police officers located a woman with non-life-threatening injuries and she was transported to the hospital.

Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha says police believe there was an interaction between the suspect and the female before the assault.

Several people were in the area at the time of the stabbing.

“Police believe someone may have witnessed the incident,” says Sangha.

The suspect is described as a Black man believed to be in his 30s, bald, and six feet tall.

He was wearing a black jacket and black pants. He was carrying a backpack and had a purple umbrella.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2024-74750.