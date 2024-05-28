RCMP seek new information in Madison Scott case

Photo: Submitted. Madison Scott.

A year after the body of a missing Vanderhoof woman was found, the RCMP is reminding the public that the case is active and new information is welcome.

Madison Scott disappeared on May 27, 2011, when she was 20. She had been at a friend's birthday party and camp-out at Hogsback Lake when she vanished, leaving her tent and vehicle behind.

Foul play was suspected. "Early in the investigation, police determined that it was out of character for Madison not to be in contact with her family and/or friends," states an update from the BC RCMP Major Crime Section Special Projects Unit.

Her body was found on a rural property in Vanderhoof one year ago, sparking renewed public interest in the case.

"Investigators appreciate the public’s interest in the case and hope to provide further details in the future, however, no further information can be released at this time in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation," RCMP state.



The Scott family offers a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and laying of charges.



Anyone with new information regarding her disappearance is asked to call the RCMP at 778-290-5291, 1-877-543-4822 or, anonymously, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

