B.C. flight turns around due to erratic passenger

Photo: Brendan Kergin / file photo

A WestJet flight was forced to return to Terrace, B.C. for an emergency landing Monday due to a disruptive passenger.

Police say they were called at noon May 27 for a report of a man acting erratically.

When RCMP officers arrived at the Terrace Regional Airport runway, where the aircraft had landed, they were told that the man failed to remain in his seat during take-off, tried to open the exits and showed signs of paranoia.

“The man admitted to having consumed an illegal substance prior to departure,” Const. Kelly Cates said for the Terrace RCMP.

“Other passengers on the plane assisted with the man, restraining him until the flight was on the ground and police were able to board the plane.”

Police arrested the man under the mental health act and transported him to a local hospital for assessment.

No one was injured during the incident.