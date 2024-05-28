Man charged after $30,000 damage to B.C. aquatic centre

Photo: City of Fernie. Fernie Aquatic Centre was forced to close on Oct. 29, 2022 after numerous windows were broken causing glass to shatter in the pool and on the deck.

A man has been charged after a B.C. aquatic centre was heavily damaged a year and a half ago.

On the morning of Oct. 29, 2022, police responded to Fernie Aquatic Centre after a report of extensive damage.

City of Fernie said numerous exterior windows were broken which caused shattered glass to fall over the pool deck and into the main pool.

Cpl. James Grandy says the damage to the facility "severely" impacted the community. A swim meet, hosting more than 400 participants, needed to be cancelled and residents were unable to access the pool.

"The estimated costs associated with the damage, including window repair, pool cleaning, and equipment maintenance, exceeded $30,000,” says Grandy.

On May 28, police revealed Aden Shatalow-Dominick, 22, has been charged with mischief over $5,000 in connection to the damage at Fernie Aquatic Centre.

"The Elk Valley RCMP extends its gratitude to the community of Fernie for their patience throughout this investigation,” says Sgt. Svend Nielsen, Detachment Commander.

Vandals also targeted the pool back in 2019. The public's assistance led to police solving the crime.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233.