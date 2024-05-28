237259
271-hectares of grassland near Cranbrook, B.C. protected

Important grassland preserve

There's a new conservation area in British Columbia.

Private donors, including the Rosenfeld Family Fund and the federal government, have created a 271-hectare conservation area in the Skookumchuck Prairie, north of Cranbrook, B.C. The land, one of the last strongholds for rare grasslands in B.C., was at threat of being lost to development.

The B.C. program director with Nature Conservancy Canada, Richard Klafki, says the land is a "key biodiversity area" which came up for sale when a local rancher decided to downsize.

The Skookumchuck Prairie lies within the traditional territories of the Ktunaxa Nation and the Secwépemc (Shuswap Band). The new conservation area will protect vital valley-bottom grasslands, open forests and wetlands.

“Grasslands provide essential habitat for wildlife, they filter water, clean air and store carbon, and they support local communities."

Klafki also says the grasslands include nesting grounds of the long-billed curlew and are also relied upon by elk and deer in the winter.

"Protecting grasslands, old-growth forests, and wetlands plays a vital role in helping to halt and reverse biodiversity loss and contributes to the recovery of species at risk, like the American badger and the long-billed curlew," said federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault.

"Protecting grasslands is also an underappreciated, but important, natural climate solution."

Most of the funding for the purchase came from private sources totalling $2.2 million with the federal government kicking in $1.3 million of the total cost of $3.4 million.

The NCC will develop a management plan to maintain and enhance the new conservation area’s ecological benefits.

