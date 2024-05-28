Province beta-testing new DriveBC portal

Photo: DriveBC Beta DriveBC is testing a new interface and collecting feedback.

DriveBC, the province’s highway information portal, is getting a major update and the government is seeking feedback.

A new DriveBC site is now in beta testing, aiming to be easier to use and personalize.

“There will be a simplified map and a less cluttered look. The site will offer clearer event notifications and new advisory features,” said a provincial news release.

“New route planning will focus information about specified trips. There will also be a stronger focus on the mobile experience, which is how most people access the site.”

Highway webcams, closures and more can all be accessed from the site.

Users are invited to give the new site a try and provide input using the “feedback” button.

“That input will help the site designers streamline and modernize British Columbia's main source of information about highway conditions,” the provincial release said.

Drivers should continue to rely on the existing DriveBC site for their travel planning while the test site is under development.