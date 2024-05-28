North Vancouver RCMP catch driver joyriding friend's car at 180 km/h

Photo: North Vancouver RCMP An officer catches a driver for excessively speeding while doing regular laser enforcement on Highway 1 near Lloyd Avenue in North Vancouver.

If you take your friend’s car for a high-speed joyride, you’re the one liable for any infractions.

That’s the message from North Vancouver RCMP, after clocking a Lower Mainland driver in his early 20s speeding at 180 kilometres per hour, Monday evening on Highway 1.

At around 11 p.m., a Mountie was conducting regular enforcement with a handheld laser near Lloyd Avenue when he caught the driver flying through the 80 km/h zone.

After being pulled over, the young driver told the officer that he was taking his friend’s car “for a rip,” said Mansoor Sahak, spokesperson for North Vancouver RCMP.

The officer gave the driver a $483 excessive speeding ticket and impounded the vehicle – a Mitsubishi GTO – for seven days.

The driver wasn’t intoxicated, Sahak said.

If you’re borrowing someone’s car, you should be a responsible driver and friend, he added.

“Even if you’re taking your friend’s car, you might find yourself in the crossfire of an officer’s laser,” Sahak said. “Now the owner’s car is gone for seven days.”

As for the driver’s excessive speed, “you’re basically a speeding bullet at that point, on a highway that’s winding and coming to a sharp curve,” he said.

Last night, one of our officers clocked this vehicle traveling at 180 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. Note to others: if you plan on taking your friend’s car for a joyride (don't), make sure you’re not doing double the speed limit. A $483 excessive speeding ticket and a 7-day impound… pic.twitter.com/i922Wp9bar— North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) May 28, 2024



